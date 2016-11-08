Rattlers fall to Raton

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The Tucumcari Rattlers and Logan Longhorns ended their seasons with losses on Friday, while the San Jon Coyotes rushed their way to the state 6-man football championship game.

A Chance Shaw interception late in the final quarter set the Coyotes (7-0) up for the go-ahead score in Saturday’s 26-20 win against the Vaughn Eagles at San Jon. The Coyotes will host fourth-seeded Lake Arthur in a 1 p.m. title game.

The Rattlers lost 50-0 Friday night against the 7-4 Tigers at Raton. At 1-10, Tucumcari did not qualify for the Class 3A playoff field.

Logan finished its season at 3-8, falling 50-8 to Mountainair in the first round of the eight-man state tournament.

Shaw intercepted a pass from Eagles quarterback Aaron Nelson with two minutes left in the semifinal 6-man football game.

“I just kept saying, ‘Please God let me catch this ball,’” Shaw said.

Shaw’s interception gave the second-seeded Coyotes a chance for a game-winning drive. The Coyotes’ offense came under the direction of freshman Chisum Shaw in the second half of the game, as starter D.C. Lee left with an injured shoulder.

Shaw led the Coyotes to a touchdown on the drive, a 3-yard rush with a missed conversion pass and just 30 seconds left. The defense held for the final seconds.

“When we play as a team we can accomplish anything,” senior and captain Joseph Benavidez said. “I know we will have to play a lot tougher in the championship.”

The Coyotes’ secondary kept the third-seeded Eagles’ pass game at bay to close out the game. Coyotes cornerback Lucas Whitehead had two interceptions, one a fourth-quarter end zone pick.

“I Just kept watching the quarterback’s eyes and waited to make my move,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said the Coyotes have much work to do before facing Lake Arthur in the state championship. Lake Arthur pulled a road upset over top-seed Animas 54-42.

San Jon’s Coyotes are searching for their first football title, and have runnerup finishes in 2006 and 2008.

Lake Arthur’s Coyotes, meanwhile, are no strangers to the title game. They won the first two six-man titles in state history in 1987 and 1988 and will be going for their ninth title in 16 title game appearances. Last year snapped Lake Arthur’s title game appearance streak at six.

The two teams have not faced off since last season, when San Jon claimed a 72-19 win.

“We’ve got one week to get ready for Lake Arthur,” Gomez said. “We’ve got some banged up players so the week rest will help.”