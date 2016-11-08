Gresham beats Angel for treasurer

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Republican Patsy R. Gresham edged Democrat Andrew M. Angel in the race for Quay County treasurer on Tuesday.

It was the only locally contested race on the ballot.

“I want to thank the voters for placing their confidence in me to continue to serve them as treasurer,” Gresham said.

Gresham won the race 1,841 to 1,623.

“The county residents have spoken,” Angel said. “Gresham ran a good campaign.”

There were 3,601 registered Quay County voters who cast their ballot in the election, said Chief Deputy Clerk Ellen White.

White said 59 percent of the 6,124 registered voters in Quay County took part in the election. She said in 2012, 62 percent of the 5,957 registered voted.

White said the early voting for this year’s election was higher than that seen in 2012. She said there were 1,720 voters who took part in early voting this year and 1,560 in 2012.

White said these results are unofficial until Thursday’s canvass by the Quay County Commissioners.

Here is a portion of Tuesday’s unofficial election results for Quay County:

President and Vice President of the United States

Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence 2,208

Republican party

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Timothy Michael Kaine 1,016

Democratic party

Gloria La Riva, Dennis Banks 2

Party for Socialism and Liberation

Gary Johnson, Bill Weld 299

Libertarian party

Darrell Castle, Scott Bradley 28

Constitution party

Jill Stein, Ajamu Baraka 15

Green party

“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Michael Steinberg 2

American Delta party

Evan McMullin, Nathan Johnson 17

Better for America party

United States Representative District 3

Michael H. Romero 1,929

Republican party

Ben R. Lujan 1,554

Democratic party

Secretary of State

Nora Espinoza 1,931

Republican party

Maggie Toulouse Oliver 1,470

Democratic party

Justice of the Supreme Court

Judith K. Nakamura 2,012

Republican party

Michael E. Vigil 1,333

Democratic party

Judge of the Court of Appeals

Stephen G. French 1,997

Republican party

Julie J. Vargas 1,335

Democratic party