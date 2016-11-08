Gresham beats Angel for treasurer

By Thomas Garcia
QCS Senior Writer
Republican Patsy R. Gresham edged Democrat Andrew M. Angel in the race for Quay County treasurer on Tuesday.
It was the only locally contested race on the ballot.
“I want to thank the voters for placing their confidence in me to continue to serve them as treasurer,” Gresham said.
Gresham won the race 1,841 to 1,623.
“The county residents have spoken,” Angel said. “Gresham ran a good campaign.”
There were 3,601 registered Quay County voters who cast their ballot in the election, said Chief Deputy Clerk Ellen White.
White said 59 percent of the 6,124 registered voters in Quay County took part in the election. She said in 2012, 62 percent of the 5,957 registered voted.
White said the early voting for this year’s election was higher than that seen in 2012. She said there were 1,720 voters who took part in early voting this year and 1,560 in 2012.
White said these results are unofficial until Thursday’s canvass by the Quay County Commissioners.
Here is a portion of Tuesday’s unofficial election results for Quay County:
President and Vice President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence 2,208
Republican party
Hillary Rodham Clinton, Timothy Michael Kaine 1,016
Democratic party
Gloria La Riva, Dennis Banks 2
Party for Socialism and Liberation
Gary Johnson, Bill Weld 299
Libertarian party
Darrell Castle, Scott Bradley 28
Constitution party
Jill Stein, Ajamu Baraka 15
Green party
“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Michael Steinberg 2
American Delta party
Evan McMullin, Nathan Johnson 17
Better for America party
United States Representative District 3
Michael H. Romero 1,929
Republican party
Ben R. Lujan 1,554
Democratic party
Secretary of State
Nora Espinoza 1,931
Republican party
Maggie Toulouse Oliver 1,470
Democratic party
Justice of the Supreme Court
Judith K. Nakamura 2,012
Republican party
Michael E. Vigil 1,333
Democratic party
Judge of the Court of Appeals
Stephen G. French 1,997
Republican party
Julie J. Vargas 1,335
Democratic party
