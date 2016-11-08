Young hero honored for saving family

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

A San Jon student was honored Friday before the entire student body for an act of heroism that saved his family from a house fire.

Gage Block, 12, was presented an award by the Quay County Sheriff’s Office for waking his family and getting them out of their house before it was consumed by flames on the morning of Oct. 17 in Tucumcari.

“He is definitely our family hero,” said Melanie Block, Gage’s mother.

Gage said he normally sleeps with a fan.

“It was hot in my room,” Gage said. “I thought I had forgotten to turn on my fan.”

Gage said he opened his eyes and thought he was dreaming.

“There were flames outside my window,” Gage said. “My mom’s car and the carport were on fire.”

Gage said he jumped out of bed, ran to his parent’s room and began screaming, “The house is on fire.”

“Gage flipped on the lights in a dramatic fashion, woke us up and saved our lives,” said Bret Block, Gage’s father.

The family barely had enough time to wake Skylar, Gage’s sister, and exit the house before it was engulfed in flames.

“Gage’s quick thinking and actions saved the lives of his family,” said Russell Shaffer, Quay County Sheriff. “The sheriff’s office is proud to present this award to an outstanding young man.”

At 1:16 a.m. on Oct. 1, the District 1 fire department received a call reporting a structure fire on the 6000 block of Quay Road AR, said John Hinze, fire chief.

Hinze said he was the first to arrive on the scene at 1:29 a.m., and the house was already fully engulfed. He said the residence had a metal roof, which created an oven-type effect with no way for the fire to vent out of the house.

Hinze said fire crews couldn’t save the structure, so they let it burn and devoted resources to make sure it didn’t spread. He added that state fire marshal investigators visited the scene.

Bret said the support of the community has been outstanding. He said the family lost all of its personal belongings, and has been staying at his parents’ house.