Cheese plant request could result in fine

By Steve Hansen

Correspondent

The city of Tucumcari could be fined up to $35,000 a day for failing to enforce rules restricting pre-treated contaminants that enter the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

That’s what a New Mexico Environment Department scientist told the Tucumcari City Commission on Thursday during a work session.

Barbara Cooney, a scientist-specialist for the Environment Department, told the commission the city must enforce rules against allowing some kinds of materials to be introduced to the wastewater plant.

Cooney was invited to speak to the commission in response to a protest at the Oct. 27 commission meeting from Charles Krause, owner of the Tucumcari Mountain Cheese Factory.

Krause said at that meeting the city should not be allowed to shut off the cheese factory’s water supply as a way to enforce pre-treated materials restrictions at the treatment plant.

Wastewater from the cheese factory on occasion can be too acidic to be allowed into the treatment plant.

Krause and city officials have been cooperating to find ways to neutralize the cheese factory’s effluent, both city officials and Krause said.

Krause did not attend Thursday’s work session.

During the work session discussion Thursday, several possible solutions were mentioned, including the use of sodium hydroxide, a caustic chemical that can neutralize acid, in pretreatment tanks.

A current solution of slowing down the rate of flow of cheese factory waste into the treatment plant was also considered viable.

The city has a duty to enforce the pre-treated materials rules, Cooney said, and enforcement measures could include cutting off water service, civil and even criminal penalties, Cooney said.

City commission work sessions are public discussion sessions in which no decisions are made. They usually occur at 5 p.m., one hour before regular commission meeting times.