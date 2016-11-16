City approves water project

By Steve Hansen

Correspondent

Tucumcari’s City Commission on Thursday approved a $1.3 million contract to replace the Center Street water tank next to downtown.

The commission awarded the contract to File Construction, LLC, of Albuquerque.

The decision came despite a protest from a competing bidder.

The commission approved the contract for constructing the 800,000-gallon tank after reviewing File Construction’s proposal to use Engineering America as the tank manufacturer against claims made by a competing tank manufacturer, Texas-Aquastore.

During an Oct. 27 meeting, John Pappalardo of Texas-Aquastore said bids using material provided by Permastore, which makes glass-coated steel, violated EPA regulations. He alleged the EPA required the product to be made in the United States.

Bid documents show all three bidders on the project specified Permastore.

Tucumcari planning staff and engineers for Bohannan Huston of Albuquerque, the tank project’s engineers, examined the bid and determined there was no violation of EPA’s “made in USA” rules in Engineering America’s plans.

Engineering America acknowledged the glass-steel for the lining would be made in England.

“It’s a superior product,” Todd Burt, senior vice president of Bohannan Huston, told the commission Thursday.

The project is expected to be completed early next year, according to project documents.

Commissioners on Thursday also:

• awarded a contract to install emergency warning sirens that will cover at least 95 percent of the city to Federal Signal, Inc. for about $61,000;

• awarded a bid to install an emergency generator at Tucumcari Municipal Airport for about $58,000, pending review by City Attorney Randy Knudson.

• heard City Manager Jared Langenegger report that Quay County has become a Work Ready Community by ACT, a national testing company. To earn the designation, city, county and state Workforce Solutions Department personnel administered 134 Work Keys tests, which measure basic skills in reading, mathematics and locating information on charts, to county residents. Officials said 125 test takers scored at least at the bronze level, the lowest of three qualifying levels;

• heard from Langenegger that a building on the northwest corner of Second Street and Main Street had collapsed after recent rainstorms, but that the building’s owner has said he intends to complete demolition of the structure.