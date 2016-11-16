County looks to offset budget cut

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer



A possible solution to addressing a 35 percent cut in Quay County’s state-funded anti-Driving While Intoxicated programs could be to spend the reserves from program fees, said County Manager Richard Primrose.

Primrose told county commissioners on Thursday about the possibility of using the program fees as a temporary fix.

“Fees collected from the DWI offender have been set aside as a reserve for the program,” Primrose said. “The reserve has never been used as a means to fund the program.”

Primrose said the fees are used to cover the county’s required 10 percent funding match. He said the match has been more than 10 percent to offset budget cuts.

“The reserve has been collected over several years,” Primrose said. “It will not be possible to use them in this way next year should the funding issues continue.”

The DWI program’s budget that was cut, from $92,569 to $60,110, is the sole funding for three salaries and other program expenses.

Primrose said using the reserves will allow the program to operate until June 30.

Brian Rinestine, who heads the anti-DWI programs, had taken a cut in hours earlier in the year to help offset the projected funding loss.

Rinestine said DWI arrests in the county have remained stable as has the county’s rate of repeat drunken-driving offenders, which, he said, is about the same as the state’s.

Statewide, 13 percent of drunken-driving offenders are arrested again for DWI, and 22 percent are arrested for DWI within 10 years, according to a “New Mexico DWI Offender Characteristics and Recidivism Report” from the state Department of Health.

In other business, commissioners:

• approved an amendment to the mitigation plan presented by Curtis Simpson, county emergency management coordinator;

• approved a proclamation declaring Nov. 17 as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day;

• were updated on county road projects by Larry Moore, county road superintendent;

• given a monthly report by Quay County Sheriff Russell Shafer;

• approved results of the General Election.