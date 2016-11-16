Menus — Nov. 16

The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 23:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, green beans, potluck roll, margarine, cranberry salad, pumpkin pie with whip cream

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, apricots

Monday: Green chili cheeseburger, ranch style beans, onion rings, apple sauce

Tuesday: Spaghetti, spinach, garlic bread, salad, pear cobbler

Wednesday: Chicken salad, cheese sticks, sliced tomatoes, crackers, banana

House

Thursday: Breakfast, Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Rice bowl, pinto beans, fruit, milk

Monday: Breakfast, Cinnamon toast, hash brown, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Hot dog or chili dog, French fries, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Quesadilla, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk

Wednesday: No school

Logan

Thursday: Breakfast, Quesadilla, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Pizza, bread sticks, salad, fruit, milk

Monday: Breakfast, Banana bread, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Chicken fajitas, beans, rice, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Pancake on a stick, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Deli sandwich, chips, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday: No school

San Jon

Thursday: Breakfast, Biscuits with gravy, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Pizza, Sweet potato fries, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk

Monday: Breakfast, Oatmeal, toast, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Corn dogs, tatter tots, celery and carrot sticks, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Breakfast pizza, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Bean burrito, Spanish rice, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday: No school