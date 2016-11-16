Pages past — Nov. 16

November 1958

• Edwin N. Ferdon Jr., associate director of the Museum of International Folk in Santa Fe spoke at the Tucumcari city library. Ferdon talked about being part of the scientific expedition that solved the mystery of the construction and placement of stone heads on Easter Island.

• George Vourazeris found a molar and incisor teeth of a Woolly mammoth near San Jon. The molar was more than 4 inches wide and the incisor was 6 inches long, indicating the mammoth may have been bigger than one found in Russia earlier that year.

• Gayle Washburn of Tucumcari won first place at the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau’s state convention talent contest held in Roswell.

• Romnie B. Mathiews Jr. was appointed as the foreman for the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Co. office in Tucumcari.

— Compiled by Senior Writer Thomas Garcia