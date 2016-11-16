San Jon wins state title

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The San Jon/Grady Coyotes edged the Lake Arthur Panthers, 47-46, Saturday in San Jon to win its first 6-man state football championship.

A blocked extra point attempt in the final two minutes helped secure the win.

This was San Jon/Grady’s third time in a state-championship game, losing the previous two. It is the first title in the program’s history, which began in 2005.

A failed fourth-down conversion attempt by the Panthers (6-5) late in the game turned the ball over on downs to the Coyotes. San Jon, 9-0, then just had to run out the clock for the victory.

“I told these guys that God put us on this earth for many reasons,” said DC Lee, Coyotes senior quarterback. “One of those is winning this championship.”

Lee said he had to remind his teammates to keep their heads up and play the game they love. He said the second half he had some costly turnovers that put the Coyotes into a hole.

The Coyotes’ 27-8 halftime lead was a distant memory in the final minutes of the game. The Panthers had capitalized on two fumbles and chopped the lead to a 47-46.

“Our team managed to dig itself out of a huge hole,” said Brandon Dalton, Panthers quarterback. “We even overcame an interception I threw late in the third quarter that added to San Jon’s lead.”

Dalton’s pass was intercepted by Austin Bayes at the Coyotes’ 9-yard line, halting the Panthers red zone drive. Coyotes running back Jacob Thurman followed the interception with an 81-yard rushing touchdown, the team’s longest scoring play.

The Coyotes scored once more in the third quarter, a 2-yard rush by Joseph Benavidez and led 47-20 at the start of the final period.

However, Dalton said he pleaded with his teammates to continue to fight and not give up. Dalton led the Panthers down the field twice for scores and Lake Arthur’s defense forced the Coyotes to punt the ball on their following possessions.

“I just told the guys to keep calm and play sound football,” said Bobby Gomez, Coyotes head coach.

Gomez said the team had become unsettled as the Panthers fought back into the game.

Dalton closed the gap to seven points with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. He would all but wipe it away with a pitch to running back Saul De La Cruz who scampered 80 yards for the Panthers’ final score of the game.

“The Panthers played a tough football game and I have a lot of respect for their program,” Gomez said. “This championship has been a long time coming. These boys earned it.”