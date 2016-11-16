VFW hosts Veterans Day celebration

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

More than 20 veterans and residents attended Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Tucumcari.

“We have Veterans Day to help and honor those who fought in wars for us,” said Riley Knapp, granddaughter of a veteran.

Eight-year-old Knapp was attending the ceremony with her grandfather Ronnie Knapp, a Vietnam veteran.

“I appreciate this ceremony,” Ronnie said. “I showed my granddaughter the name of two of my childhood friends who fought and died in Vietnam.”

Ronnie said each year this ceremony gets better and he appreciates all that the VFW Post 2528 does to make it a successful event.

“Veterans Park is not just for the veterans,” said Robert Lumpkin, Tucumcari mayor-pro tem. “On days like today, this park is for the brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and families of veterans.”

Lumpkin said the credit for the park goes out to the former city commissioner and mayor Antonio Apodaca who set out to build a park to honor the city and county’s veterans. He said his efforts helped to ensure there was a park where we could honor our veterans and their families on such occasions.

Lumpkin said on Veterans day he is reminded of the time he came home from Vietnam. He said I was greeted by his mother who checked him over from head to toe.

“It reminded me of the way a mother checks her newborn child,” Lumpkin said. “That is what this ceremony reminds me of today. We have the families of veterans standing by their loved ones checking them over happy they are home and safe.”

Lumpkin said this park also allows us to pay tribute to the memories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the liberties and freedoms we enjoy today. He said it is important for all of us to remember all that veterans have done for us and this country.

Denny’s restaurant in Tucumcari also held a Veterans day celebration on Friday with meal discounts for Veterans.

On Saturday the Elks Lodge in Tucumcari held a veterans breakfast and veterans remembrance program.

The American Legion Post 77 held a veterans dinner and remembrance program Saturday in Logan.