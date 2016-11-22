12 schools attend wrestling tourney

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

More than 240 middle school wrestlers from New Mexico and Texas got some much-needed mat time with strong competition during Saturday’s Rattler wrestling tournament at the Snake Pit.

“The turnout for this year’s tournament was phenomenal,” said Tim Clark, TMS wrestling coach.

Clark said 12 schools attended the tournament, some bringing more than 20 wrestlers each. He said the schools from Texas included Boys Ranch and Dumas and those from New Mexico included Valencia, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho.

“Aside from the three-hour drive this is an excellent tournament,” said Gilbert Lucero, Valencia middle school coach.

Lucero said the mat time his wrestlers get against different competitors makes up for the long drive.

“This tournament gives us a chance to compete against wrestlers we normally don’t see during our season,” said Gabriel Guerrero, Hereford middle school coach.

Guerrero said his wrestlers will see the Texas teams several times during the year. He said having a chance to compete against eastern and central New Mexico teams will expand the team’s experience.

“We get to see different styles and techniques, which is very beneficial to these young wrestlers,” Guerrero said.

One match pitted 90-pound seventh grader Dillon Apodaca against Rattler teammate Andres Jimenez.

Apodaca won the match with a pin in the second round.

“Andres is my friend and coach even said this could happen in the tournament,” Apodaca said. “I did not want to hurt Andres but coach told us we have to push ourselves to be the best.”

Apodaca said he is driven to win this year after losing the majority of his sixth-grade matches.

“As the program continues to grow the wrestlers are going to have to face the harsh reality,” Clark said. “When they enter the varsity level there is only one spot that advances to state in each weight class.”

Clark said the tournament was a success with the help of the Rattlers varsity and head coach Eddie Encinias and all of the parents of the wrestlers.

“Our varsity wrestlers needed to be there but the parents, I can’t say enough about them,” Clark said. “The parents took time out of their lives to make food for the coaches and staff and make sure we had all the help we needed.”

Clark said the Rattlers middle school wrestlers gained a lot of experience from the tournament. He said the most important element of the tournament was getting mat time.

“Mat time is the best thing for the team as these young wrestlers develop,” Clark said.