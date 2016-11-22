Basketball season starts

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The Tucumcari Rattlers and Lady Rattlers started the 3A basketball season Tuesday against Floyd at the Snake Pit.

“We’ve been concentrating on being ready to play against Floyd,” said John Span, Rattlers head coach. “The boys know they need to be ready to play come Tuesday.”

Span said the team has been working on conditioning and fundamentals.

“We need to come out ready to play,” Span said. “The boys know how important it is to execute the fundamentals like boxing out, rebounding and making free-throw shots.”

The Rattlers are coming off a state-runner-up 21-6 season that included the District 5-3A championship.

Tucumcari lost 77-52 to the Texico Wolverines in the 3A state title game last season.

This season, Texico will join Tucumcari in District 5-3A following realignment by the New Mexico Activities Association.

“The season is approaching, the Rattlers are going to be ready for Floyd,” Span said.

• • •

The Lady Rattlers finished last season with a 3A state quarterfinals appearance, an 18-8 record and District 5-3A championship.

“The girls’ performance last year has several teams looking at them in a whole new light,” said coach Gary Hittson.

Tucumcari lost, 70-38, to the Texico Lady Wolverines in the quarterfinals. Texico went on to win the 3A state championship, 43-37, against Tularosa.

Hittson said with the NMAA district realignment, the Lady Wolverines will return to District 5 with Tucumcari this season.

Last year, the Lady Wolverines were the District 4-3A champions.

“We still have a long way to go before our first (district) game,” Hittson said. “The girls know they need to focus on getting in condition for the start of the season.”

1A

The San Jon Coyotes basketball season began Tuesday against Reserve at Carrizozo.

The Coyotes finished last season with a 76-52 loss to Vaughn in the first round of the 1A state basketball tournament.

The Lady Coyotes will not start their season until January due to injuries.