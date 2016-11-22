City negotiates for water main

By Steve Hansen

Corrrespondent

It’s a deal.

The Tucumcari City Commission on Thursday agreed to trade $220,000 in water and utility service to a motel builder in exchange for a 10-inch water main.

The water main will allow further business expansion in the area of Mountain Road and Interstate 40, officials said.

Love’s Hospitality is building the Fairfield Inn near Mountain Road and I-40. Love’s will pay for construction of a 10-inch diameter water main from Rock Island Street to the Mountain Road site in return for the break on services.

City Manager Jared Langenegger said the water line will cost more than $713,000 to build.

The commission approved the deal as a Local Economic Development Act project. Usually LEDA projects involve expenditures from a special LEDA fund, which receives revenues from a special gross receipts tax, Langenegger said. But in this case, providing water and utility service without charge substitutes for the expenditure.

The new water line will replace a six-inch diameter line that Langenegger said is too small to allow more business expansion in the area. The Mountain Road and I-40 interchange area hosts busy Love’s and Flying J travel centers and several locally owned businesses.

In other action Thursday, the commission approved a contract with File Construction, LLC, to build an 800,000 gallon tank to replace the Center Street water tank, as well as a change order that reduces the price for the new tank by $88,000, from nearly $1.3 million to just over $1.2 million.

The commission approved File as the winning bidder for the contract at its Nov. 10 meeting.

In his report to the commission, Langenegger said:

• City officials are working with Ambrose Mares, the owner of a building at Second and Main streets that collapsed recently, to expedite the building’s demolition and site clearing.

• Recognized Richard Lopez, a city street department employee, as the city’s employee of the quarter.