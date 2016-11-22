Council on alcoholism in spotlight

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

New Mexico State Police may be investigating the Greater Santa Rosa Council on Alcoholism, but there is no scandal, according to its director, Ralph Moya of Tucumcari.

“There is no wrongdoing to be found,” Moya said. “I really feel that the officer was just trying to aid a local non-profit in operation since 1972.”

The GSRCA is under the spotlight because a state police officer allegedly offered a motorist the option of donating to the non-profit Professional Counseling Services in lieu of a traffic citation.

New Mexico State Police Sgt. Chad Pierce said all the information surrounding the incident is being reviewed.

Pierce made no comment on the status of the investigation and he declined to identify the officer involved.

Moya said PCS is under the umbrella of the GSRCA. He said PCS offices in Tucumcari, Santa Rosa, Las Vegas and Vaughn all have their business license listed under the GSRCA tax identification number.

Moya also declined to comment on the criminal investigation, though he confirmed PCS is one of the non-profit organizations listed for donation with the Guadalupe County Magistrate Court.

“To date, we have only received $150 in donations this year,” Moya said. “I cannot believe anyone would be bringing such bad press over such a small amount.”

Moya also said he was not aware the GSRCA did not submit its 2016 fiscal year financial report on time. The report was due Nov. 15.

“I was unaware that the deadline had passed to submit the report,” Moya said. “There has been a recent change in board officers with the GSRCA. I thought we had until the end of the year to submit the report.”

Moya, who is also a Tucumcari city commissioner, said he will submit the GSRCA yearly report, along with a late fee. He said the non-profit has nothing to hide.

“Anyone can look up our status online at the (secretary of state’s website),” Moya said. “I can’t speak to what the officer was doing but I do not believe they had any illegal intentions.”