Hansen: Journalists still have thinking to do

Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the presidential race has caused news media to begin some introspection.

It is wrong and dangerous, however, to assume the media’s re-thinking is based, as the right-wing talk-o-sphere is proclaiming, on its “left-wing bias.”

It’s wrong because mainstream media’s current re-assessment is not about “Gee, how did we lose this one for our fellow liberals?” but about “How can we avoid missing a story this big in the future?”

It’s dangerous because the Talk-Show Right is undermining the credibility of the nation’s only institutions that come close to factual and unbiased news reporting, however much they have fallen short lately, in their attempt to increase reliance on propaganda outlets like Fox News.

Discrediting the media that try hard to present accurate, unbiased news is particularly dangerous at a time when more and more people are relying on the unfiltered, unverified blather of social media for information about what’s going on in the world.

Major media know they’ve come short. They are kicking themselves for not realizing how powerfully Trump’s caustic message delivery had caught on with a huge blue-collar constituency, and why.

It was Trump, not the media, who fathomed the depth of his constituency’s sense of betrayal at the uncertainties and lower expectations that now dominate their once stable and comfortable lives.

I think the media should be re-examining previous assumptions and broadening their sources of information.

I have a few suggestions:

First, be aware that while part of a journalist’s job is to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable,” journalists should regularly re-assess who is afflicted and who is comfortable.

Also, journalists should always be aware that there are often more than two sides to a story, especially when politicians seem to be responding more to wealthy champions of purely right- and left-wing views than to real people.

In addition, journalists should rely less on elite social circles as listening posts and do more listening where middle- and working-class people hang out.

Finally, I’d like to see more issue-based political reporting and far less “gotcha,” focusing on “gaffes” real or imagined, which has distorted even the way political campaigns are run.

The job of journalism has never been easy, and it’s harder with shrinking news staffs and more frequent and urgent deadlines.

Even so, we still have a lot of thinking to do.

Steve Hansen writes about our life and times from his perspective of a retired Tucumcari journalist. Contact him at:

stevenmhansen@plateautel.net