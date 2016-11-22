Local charged with assault on officer

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

A local man was arrested and charged Friday with battery on a peace officer after an incident with an off-duty officer at the K-Bob’s restaurant in Tucumcari.

Justin Fisher, 28, is accused of assaulting Tucumcari Police Officer Christopher Valdez, according to a criminal complaint by Officer Max Farren.

According to the complaint:

• At 9:27 p.m. Friday, Farren was dispatched to K-Bob’s in reference to an officer in distress call.

• Farren stated he arrived and found Valdez wounded in the parking lot of the restaurant. Valdez pointed at another male lying on the pavement and requested he be placed in hand restraints.

• Valdez told Farren that while he was eating at the restaurant he was approached by the man later identified as Fisher.

• Valdez said he had a previous encounter with Fisher while he was on duty. He said Fisher was disappointed with the outcome.

• Valdez said Fisher accosted him further in the parking lot, issuing verbal threats.

• Valdez said he informed Fisher that he is always on duty and warned him that his actions were unwarranted and unacceptable. When Valdez attempted to leave, Fisher breached the doorway of his vehicle and assaulted Valdez.

• Valdez said he defended himself and pinned Fisher to the ground.

Fisher on Monday was in the Quay County Detention Center charged with a fourth-degree felony. His cash-only bond is set at $5,000.