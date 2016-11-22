Menus — Nov. 23

The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 30:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Monday: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, sugar cookie, pears

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, strawberries and vanilla wafers

Wednesday: Tamale, vegetable salad, pinto beans, tortilla, mandarin orange

House

Thursday: No school

Monday: Breakfast, Cinnamon toast, hash brown, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Hamburger or cheeseburger, French fries, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Biscuits with gravy, sausage, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Beef and bean chalupas, corn, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast, Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Pizza, fruit, milk

Logan

Thursday: No School

Monday: Breakfast, Nutri-Grain bar, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Chicken fired steak sandwich, French fries, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Cinnamon biscuit, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Tacos, beans, rice, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast, Breakfast pizza, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Chicken noodle soup or Green chili stew, corn bread, crackers, salad, fruit, milk

San Jon

Thursday: No school

Monday: Pancakes, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Chicken patty on a bun, French fries, ranch style beans, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Oatmeal, toast, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Bean burrito, Spanish rice, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast, French toast sticks, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Pizza, Sweet potato fries, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk