Ministry thankful for donations

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Despite a decline in canned and dry food donations from the Tucumcari Middle School, the Ministry of Hope and the community are thankful for all

of the student efforts, said Doyle Fraiser, MOH director.

This year the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s canned food drive brought in 681 items for Thanksgiving, said Jodie Lamm, FCCLA director.

“It’s half the amount of food we gathered last year,” Lamm said. “It just seems that people were not able to give as much this year.”

Fraiser said donations collected by the children go right back into the community. He said their efforts will help to ensure that less fortunate residents have something to eat this holiday.

During the FCCLA food drive, teachers keep track of the donations, and the winning class is awarded a pizza and movie party.

This year’s winner was Terri Dunlap’s eighth-grade class, which brought in 227 items. Second place was Rochelle Roch’s sixth-grade class with 73 items. Third place was Nancy Smith’s eighth-grade class, which brought in 60 items.