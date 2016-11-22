Pages past — Nov. 23

November 1973

• Mrs. Lee Pearson and Dorothy Bell of the Sears store said they appreciated the new sidewalk laid on Main Street as part of the new Main Street Mall that was being constructed.

• Fred Butler was elected as the new president of the Quay County Farm and Livestock Bureau.

• The Tucumcari Chamber of Commerce elected five new members to the board of directors. They were: Gene Richardson, Jimmy Randals, Julius Fitzner, Francis Springer and Joe Cooper.

• Tucumcari 4-H member Sharon Block met with nationally syndicated columnist and lecturer Ann Landers during the 52nd annual National 4-H Congress held in Chicago.

• McAlister 4-H member Katherine Hudson was honored at the 4-H annual congress for a photo project she submitted at the New Mexico state 4-H competition.