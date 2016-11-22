TJ O’Quinn preps for judgeship

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

On top of preparing for a host of new challenges as the new Quay County Magistrate Court Judge Timothy TJ O’Quinn wants to clarify to the public his father is not closing his practice.

“I go by TJ, but when they said Timothy O’Quinn was selected as judge everyone thought it was my dad,” said TJ O’Quinn. “I just want everyone to know my father is still practicing law.”

On Nov. 4 Gov. Susana Martinez announced the appointment of O’Quinn to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Joel Garnett.

“I’m excited and confident that I can serve the residents of Quay County well,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn, 34, said Nov. 28 will be his official starting date as a judge. He said he still has legal cases he needs to get reassigned before starting as the judge.

“You can’t have a private practice and be a judge,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn said he has been practicing law in Quay County since 2013. He said for three years he was in private practice and for a short time worked at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“I always liked the thought of being a judge,” O’Quinn said. “I just never thought I would have the opportunity so soon.”

O’Quinn said he feels like he is geared for the position of the magistrate judge. He said he’s confident he can look at court cases from both sides and not advocate for either side.

“There are going to be a lot of things I’m going to have to learn along the way,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn said one of the things he is going to have to adjust to is the composure he will need as a judge. He said he has been in court before, just not in the judge’s perspective. The code of judicial conduct is pretty strict, O’Quinn added.

“As a judge, you need to have a calm and collected appearance,” O’Quinn said. “You have to have a calm demeanor while hearing cases.”

O’Quinn said he looks forward to learning the ins and outs of being the magistrate judge. He said he has met with the staff that worked with judge Garnet.

“They are a great staff, I look forward to working with them,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn said he knows that there will be an increase in the workload of being a magistrate judge. He said he is excited about the range of cases he will preside over.