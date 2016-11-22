What’s happening — Nov. 23

Thursday-Friday

City and county offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving

Monday

Quay County Commission: 9 a.m., Quay County Courthouse

Library Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., Library

Service clubs

Altrusa Club of Tucumcari: First and third Wednesday of each month, noon, Pow Wow Restaurant, 801 W. Route 66. Call 575-461-1377.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous unity group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 1704 S. Fourth St.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 1704 S. Fourth St.

To list items in the calendar

