Generosity makes holiday happen

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The generosity of local agencies helps those in need have a happy Thanksgiving.

The Ministry of Hope along with the Salvation Army and donations from local organizations helped provide a holiday meal for 130 local families.

“This would not have been possible without the help of so many generous people,” said Doyle Fraiser, MOH director.

On Wednesday Fraiser and staff handed out the holiday dinner packages. The packages included canned vegetables, stuffing, pie crust and filling and the families choice of ham or turkey.

“The donations are greatly appreciated by the families,” Fraiser said. “Meals like these help our local families enjoy the holidays.”

The American Legion Post 77 in Logan opened it’s door Thursday to the community for a free Thanksgiving meal.

“The meal was paid for by Post 77’s charity fund,” said Don Harcrow, commander Post 77.

Harcrow said during the free meal from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m., 55 residents were served.

“The fund pays for the Post’s free community meals and the scholarship fund for local students,” Harcrow said.