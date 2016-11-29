Hansen: Loudest voices most out of touch

I hope everybody’s Thanksgiving was as good as mine.

Some thoughts while reading newspapers over the holiday:

• Why does “politicizing” an issue mean that “somebody is saying or doing something I disagree with?” It’s all politics.

• If Hillary’s “atrocities” were at all serious, why are they being pardoned now? Could it be that they were blown way out of proportion in the first place?

• The left’s hand-wringing long before Trump even gets close to occupying the Oval Office is every bit as annoying as was the right’s instant panic over Obama.

• So is the left’s shock over Trump’s victory, as was the right’s disbelief that Obama had won, twice. The lesson: The one who bellows the loudest is the one most out of touch with current realities.

• On the other hand, for the second time in 20 years, the electoral college is making a joke of the popular vote. Maybe this should change.

• I feel like a patriot and a loyal eastern New Mexican because I ate standing rib roast for the holiday instead of turkey. It makes me feel loyal because I’m not surrounded by 500,000-acre turkey farms.

• I continue to salute retailers like REI who give their employees an extra day off instead of subjecting them to the nightmare of Black Friday.

• I hope the people who had to work Thanksgiving, like the police officers and the drivers of the many semis I saw on Interstate-40 on my holiday bike ride, got the full holiday treatment before or after. I’d gladly enjoy a Thanksgiving feast on Black Friday instead of a day of shopping.

• I’m really not looking forward to another season of holiday hoopla, but if my holiday spirit needs a re-charge, all I need is to watch a kid under 7 contemplating Santa Claus.

• Getting back to politics: I would tell those who don’t like the election’s outcome the same thing people in the Rockies say about their weather: If you don’t like it, stick around for a couple of hours, or years. Democracy is messy but eventually everyone can be satisfied for a little while, anyway. That’s something we can be thankful for.

Steve Hansen writes about our life and times from his perspective of a retired Tucumcari journalist. Contact him at:

stevenmhansen@plateautel.net