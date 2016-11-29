Hopes high for Rattlers wrestling

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The outlook for this season is high for both coach and the athletes of the Tucumcari Rattlers varsity wrestling team.

“I have high expectations for the team this year, but my expectations don’t matter,” said coach Eddie Encinias. “The only thing that matters is how hard they are willing to work for their expectations.”

Encinias said while he helps to push and train the wrestlers, all achievements are the sum of their dedication.

“We have all of our wrestlers returning including those who placed in district and qualified for state,” Encinias said.

Those returning to the mat for the Rattlers include senior Antonio Norton Jr. at 220 pounds, Isaiah Valverde, at 285, Joseph Martinez at 138 and Xavier Garcia at 170.

“This is my last year to go for it all,” Apodaca said. “I know I have to give it my all if I want to win a state championship.”

Martinez said despite a third-place finish at state last year his goal is to push to claim a championship in the 126-pound class.

Valverde said a single point separated him from competing last year for the 285-pound championship at state.

“It is hard to come so close, even harder when you miss by a single point,” Valverde said.

Valverde said coach Encinias gives the team the knowledge they can use to become champions.

Garcia said last year he placed third at district and qualified for state at 170 pounds. He said this year he is looking for nothing less than a championship at 160 pounds.

“Many wrestlers in our district are returning this season,” Garcia said. “There is also a new school coming into our district. We will have the chance to redeem and prove ourselves all in the same season.”

Encinias said the team is already leaps ahead of where they were last year. He said while the veteran wrestlers are hard at work the newcomers are showing early promise as well.

“We have 22 kids that have signed up for the season,” Encinias said. “There are only 14 spots available to compete for district and state.”

Freshman Mikel Nelson, who wrestled in seventh-grade before moving away for a year, is competing for the right to wrestle for the Rattlers in the 106-pound class.

Nelson said he knows there is a lot of work to do in order to get ready for the season. He said the coach has made it clear if you want on the team to compete you have to wrestler for your place.

“Everyone on the team is willing to help one another in practice,” said A’Leaya Lucero, freshman wrestler.

Lucero, the only female wrestler, in the varsity program, said being the lone girl is neither an advantage or disadvantage.

“I have to work as hard as everyone else,” Lucero said. “I have to focus on being the best. Coach and the team support me in practice, but when it comes to competition, I’m the one out there on the mat.”