Meet Your Neighbor: Dancing, happiness among instructor’s favorite things

Editor’s note: This is part of a weekly series of introductions to our neighbors in Quay County.

What is your idea of a perfect day?

I wake up feeling good; I’m able to tackle everything on my to-do list.

What’s your greatest fear?

I have an irrational fear of spider webs.

What’s on your bucket list?

Dance with Derek Hough, visit Japan.

Talk about a time you laughed.

Recently, I talked my family into doing the “You Name It” challenge at Thanksgiving where I played a silly song, and my entire family danced to it right before we ate Thanksgiving dinner. I love that I got to share some of my favorite things, dancing and making people happy. I posted a video of it on my Facebook page for everyone to watch.

Talk about your hero.

I would have to say my hero is my mom. She has taught me to be the woman I am today. I remember growing up I always wanted to be like her. I love how now that I’m an adult, we are actually friends.

How many pair of shoes do you own? Why?

About 20 pairs, because I need the appropriate footwear for every outfit and every occasion.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

I would love to meet Martha Graham, who danced into her 90s, because she loved it so much and she inspired so many people. She helped make dance into a real occupation instead of just a hobby.

Who’s invited to your fantasy dinner party?

I would invite Ricky Nelson, Adam Lambert and my British friend, Elvis Snelson, who passed away a short time ago.

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

I am partially blind in my left eye, because when I was 14, I had blood clots pass through a hole in my heart and give me strokes. I had to have minor heart surgery to fix the problem.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a hairdresser.

Can you offer any advice?

Whatever you do, do it with compassion and love.

What would you do with $1 million?

First, I would pay off all my parents’ debts. I would build a nice brick house out in the country. I would give some to charity then save the rest.

What is your most prized possession?

Even though it’s only on loan to me, I would say my most prized possession is my dance studio, because it is something I have where I help other people. Dance helps with confidence, brain activity, fitness and social skills.

Where do you go to feel safe?

I enjoy going to my oldest brother’s house.

What inspires you?

I am inspired by small acts of kindness.

What do you pray about?

I pray for my family, for people I see who are having a bad day. I pretty much pray about everything.

What’s your favorite inspirational quote?

“Today is a good day to have a good day.”

What’s most memorable about your first job?

When I opened my dance studio, I created my first job.

Do you remember your first day of school?

I was home schooled. When I had detention, it was in my bedroom, which was cool.

What was your first experience with death?

My nephew died when I was 10. It made me realize that anyone you know could die at any time, and you should never take someone you love for granted.

Talk about your best friend.

I discovered last year that my best friend is my niece, Maleah, who is now 7. We do everything together, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Who should play you if a movie were made about your life?

Kat Graham should play me in the movie.

Have you had a celebrity encounter?

Adam Lambert and I made eye contact at one of his concerts in Albuquerque.

What movie/TV show character do you admire most? And why?

Barry Allen, The Flash. He got superpowers when he was struck by lightning. He’s smart and perseveres even when times are bleak. He is constantly trying to better himself.

What’s the last book you read? What did you think about it?

“The 7 Habits of Highly Successful People” by Stephen R. Covey. I have found the information in it to be very useful.

What character from a book would you like to meet in real life?

I would like meet Anita Blake, vampire hunter.

Talk about your dad.

My dad, Curtis, is the strong, silent type but quick to crack a joke. He taught me to think before I speak.

Talk about your mom.

My mom, Dena, taught me to never be afraid to be myself.

Talk about your sibling(s).

I love that all of my siblings are so eclectic, so I grew up being exposed to a wide range of interests, which I think helped me become a well-rounded adult. They’re always there for me when I need them.

Who do you miss most? And why?

My nephew, Matthew, because it is sad not knowing who he would have grown up to be.

Talk about your pet(s).

I have two pets. One is a cat named Beauty, who is cantankerous and tedious but loves me unconditionally. The second is a dog named Munchkin. He is true to the meme about Chihuahuas: 50 percent hate, 50 percent tremble, but I he can also be very sweet, and I love him dearly.

What’s your greatest strength?

My family is my greatest strength.

Your greatest weakness?

I almost forgot what my greatest weakness is, but then I remembered, it’s my terrible memory.

Ask your own question (and answer it).

What does there need to be more of in the world? I think that people need to be more courteous and compassionate.

Meet Your Neighbor is a weekly feature of the Quay County Sun. If you’d like to participate, or nominate a neighbor, contact Senior Writer Thomas Garcia at tgarcia@qcsunonline.com or call him at 575-461-1952.