The following are the menus for the senior centers for today through Dec. 7:
Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily
Thursday: Chalupa, fiesta salad, salsa, fruit cocktail
Friday: Chicken spaghetti, beets, salad, garlic bread, peaches
Monday: Sloppy Joe, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, pineapple salad
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, chili beans with cheese, Jell-O with oranges
Wednesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, tapioca with strawberries
Menus — Nov. 30
November 29, 2016
The following are the menus for the senior centers for today through Dec. 7:
Speak Your Mind