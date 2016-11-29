Menus — Nov. 30

The following are the menus for the senior centers for today through Dec. 7:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday: Chalupa, fiesta salad, salsa, fruit cocktail

Friday: Chicken spaghetti, beets, salad, garlic bread, peaches

Monday: Sloppy Joe, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, pineapple salad

Tuesday: Chicken fajita, chili beans with cheese, Jell-O with oranges

Wednesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, tapioca with strawberries

Share this post: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

