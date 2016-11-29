Pages past — November 1971

November 1971

• Tucumcari High School students Janet Batie and Mary Helen Betts won their fifth first-place award for their duet baton twirling routine at the southern district marching band contest in Hobbs.

• Bill Aten of Tucumcari was promoted to the rank of Lt. Junior Grade. Aten had been in the United States Navy for 17 years.

• The Tucumcari state police received three new black-and-white patrol units. The three officers to get the vehicles were officers Joe Wagers of Tucumcari, Caldwell of Logan and Olsen of San Jon.

• Tucumcari city manager Bill Gordon was reassigned as the new purchasing agent for Tucumcari and also will be in charge of the power plant in December.

— Compiled by Senior Writer Thomas Garcia