Render: Political groups manipulate language

At one time in America we had financial crises that were reported as “panics,” as in the “financial panic of 1873.”

Panics were considered too harsh a term to describe a financial decline so they became depressions, as in the “great depression of the 1930s.”

Once again depressions became too harsh to define a financial downturn so they became recessions, as in “the great recession of 2008.”

A recession is defined as a financial downturn wherein your neighbor loses his job. A depression is defined as a situation where you lose your job.

Political groups in particular regularly manipulate language so that it suits their purpose and muddies the original meaning of the verbiage in question.

An example of this is the abortion debate.

There are no pro-abortion and anti-abortion sides involved in the debate. There are those who are pro-life, and those who are pro-choice.

The opposite of pro-life is not pro-choice, rather the opposite of pro-life is pro-death, but that would also seem a trifle harsh to people who support partial-birth abortion, in itself a euphemism for infanticide.

At some time in the distant past, young people who committed crimes were called criminals, or perhaps, “young criminals.” This term evolved to become “juvenile delinquents” and the Obama administration, through the Department of Justice, has settled on the politically correct, “justice-involved youth.”

In my column last week, I referenced the fact that on winning the election, Barack Obama took to the podium on a regular basis with a seal that stated, “Office of the President Elect.” It only took one iteration to become the norm to refer to the person who wins the election in November as “President Elect.”

It’s hilarious watching news anchors tie their tongues in knots trying to get the title correct. We should all go back to calling him, “Mr. Trump.” This title has served him well for any number of years and should hold up for the next few weeks.

In September, the University of Michigan decided to allow students to choose what titles would appear next to their names on class rosters. If someone fails to refer to another person by their preferred title, they could be punished. Students being students, this new option has resulted in titles that include, “His Majesty,” “Her Royal Highness,” and “The Exalted Reverend Doctor Architect.”

By the way, if you should happen to meet County Clerk Elect Jo Lynn Queener, please give her my regards.

Rube Render is the Curry County Republican chairman. Contact him at:

rube.render@actsnm.com