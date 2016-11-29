Turnouts steady for retailers

By Thomas Garcia

Black Friday turnouts have been steady, showing an increased effort by the community to buy locally, said local retail store managers.

“We have had a steady crowd since the three days of sales began Thursday night,” said Caesar Martinez, K-Mart store manager.

Martinez said the items being purchased by shoppers included electronics, home appliances and jewelry. He said the sales will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday.

“I found a lot of good deals,” said Sandra Baker, Tucumcari resident.

Baker said she found the deals on a microwave and several other houseware items. She said the nice weather on Black Friday also made shopping a pleasant experience.

“It was nice to get out and support our local business,” Baker said.

Despite a slow start, the shoppers have been steady, said Phil Creecy, manager Tractor Supply Company.

Creecy said many of the heating and outdoor tools were close to sold out, and sales were steady since 9 a.m. Friday. Many floor and wall heaters, as well as pellet stoves, have seen a high volume of sales, Creecy added.

“We only have one chainsaw in stock,” Creecy said. “We started the day with more than 15 units in the store.”

Creecy said shoppers purchased a few large items including gun safes but most of the purchases have been smaller items. He said the sales in the store include clothing, jewelry, tools, heating, cooling and yard care accessories.

“The sales have been steady in downtown Tucumcari,” said Norma Holcomb, manager Main Street Boutique.

Holcomb said the store will have savings throughout the season for the local shoppers to enjoy.